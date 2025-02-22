Open Menu

Saif Reiterates Govt Commitment To Establish Peace In Kurram

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2025 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Adviser to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Saturday reiterated that the government was taking all necessary steps to establish permanent peace in the area.

In separate meetings with delegations from Kurram here, he urged both parties to play a key role in restoring peace and assured them that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was sincerely working towards a lasting solution to the century-old dispute.

The meetings focused on the security situation in the district, with both delegations expressing their concerns and urging strict action against miscreants, said a press release issued here.

They reaffirmed their commitment to fully implementing the peace agreement and assured complete cooperation with security forces and the government to restore peace.

The delegations emphasized that anti-social elements are enemies of Kurram’s peace and called on the government to take decisive action to eliminate them.

They highlighted that unrest in the region is disrupting education, trade, and other economic and social activities.

Saif advised both sides to distance themselves from miscreants and support the government in curbing their activities.

He warned that these elements were attempting to incite sectarian tensions but assured that the government would never allow them to succeed.

He stressed that such individuals were not just enemies of Kurram but of the entire state.

