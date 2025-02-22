Saif Reiterates Govt Commitment To Establish Peace In Kurram
Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2025 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Adviser to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Saturday reiterated that the government was taking all necessary steps to establish permanent peace in the area.
In separate meetings with delegations from Kurram here, he urged both parties to play a key role in restoring peace and assured them that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was sincerely working towards a lasting solution to the century-old dispute.
The meetings focused on the security situation in the district, with both delegations expressing their concerns and urging strict action against miscreants, said a press release issued here.
They reaffirmed their commitment to fully implementing the peace agreement and assured complete cooperation with security forces and the government to restore peace.
The delegations emphasized that anti-social elements are enemies of Kurram’s peace and called on the government to take decisive action to eliminate them.
They highlighted that unrest in the region is disrupting education, trade, and other economic and social activities.
Saif advised both sides to distance themselves from miscreants and support the government in curbing their activities.
He warned that these elements were attempting to incite sectarian tensions but assured that the government would never allow them to succeed.
He stressed that such individuals were not just enemies of Kurram but of the entire state.
Recent Stories
Dubai Gears Up for Epic Pakistan vs. India Cricket Celebration at ICC Champions ..
IHCBA challenges judges' seniority issue in Supreme Court
ATC extends physical remand of suspects in Mustafa Aamir murder case
Ban on X [Twitter] should be removed in Pakistan, PML-N leader demands
Punjab, Lahore, Islamabad weather condition; latest update on rain, snowfall
Pakistan, UAE agree to further solidify bilateral ties
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia decide to field first against England
Video of fan’s inappropriate behavior with Poonam Pandey goes viral
UAE issues new guidelines for visa fee, applications
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2025
Abu Dhabi University partners with UI GreenMetric to host 1st International Sust ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Distt Admin holds first-ever Khuli Katchery for traders under "Awami Agenda"6 minutes ago
-
Saif reiterates govt commitment to establish peace in Kurram6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 127 kite flyers, sellers6 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 88 kg drugs in six operations6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner’s swift action saves 21 newborns at LMH Kohat16 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court16 minutes ago
-
Statutory training for Additional District and Sessions Judges concludes at judicial academy16 minutes ago
-
DPO inspects Safe City project16 minutes ago
-
IHCBA challenges judges' seniority issue in Supreme Court23 minutes ago
-
ATC extends physical remand of suspects in Mustafa Aamir murder case33 minutes ago
-
Delegation of Civil Services Academy Lahore visits University of Sargodha36 minutes ago
-
Al-Bait Tour Operating company upholds legacy of pilgrim service with AI integration36 minutes ago