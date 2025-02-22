Saif Seeks Cooperation From Kurram Communities In Ensuring Lasting Peace
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2025 | 06:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advisor for Information, Barrister Dr. Saif on Saturday held separate meetings with delegations from the Sunni and Shia communities of Kurram district to discuss the prevailing law and order situation.
He urged both sides to support the government in curbing miscreants and to distance themselves from such elements.
The delegations expressed their concerns and called for strict action against troublemakers. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to fully implementing the peace agreement and assured cooperation with security forces and the government for lasting peace in the region.
The delegates emphasized that miscreants are the real enemies of peace in Kurram and urged the government to take decisive action against them.
They highlighted that ongoing unrest is negatively affecting educational, commercial, and socio-economic activities in the area.
Barrister Saif appealed to both sides to play their crucial role in restoring peace. He stated that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is sincerely working towards a sustainable resolution of the long standing conflict, and the government is taking all possible measures to establish lasting peace.
The provincial advisor also warned that miscreants are trying to incite sectarian tensions, but the government is determined not to let them succeed. He reiterated the administration's commitment to ensuring stability in Kurram district.
Recent Stories
Mahira Khan’s dance video with husband at wedding ceremony goes viral
Nargis Fakhri secretly ties the knot with Tony Baig in Los Angeles
PM vows to take Pakistan ahead of India in terms of economic stability
Dubai Gears Up for Epic Pakistan vs. India Cricket Celebration at ICC Champions ..
IHCBA challenges judges' seniority issue in Supreme Court
ATC extends physical remand of suspects in Mustafa Aamir murder case
Ban on X [Twitter] should be removed in Pakistan, PML-N leader demands
Punjab, Lahore, Islamabad weather condition; latest update on rain, snowfall
Pakistan, UAE agree to further solidify bilateral ties
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia decide to field first against England
Video of fan’s inappropriate behavior with Poonam Pandey goes viral
UAE issues new guidelines for visa fee, applications
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Saif seeks cooperation from Kurram communities in ensuring lasting peace2 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police continues crack down on social evils, arrest 12 suspects2 minutes ago
-
SALU student week concludes with vibrant ceremony2 minutes ago
-
Action directed against DMS LMWCH, SDO for neglect of duties12 minutes ago
-
PML-N Karachi urges for healthy working conditions in view of scorching heat22 minutes ago
-
Tours, recreational trips banned in KP educational institutions32 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Sindh32 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews preparations for Ramazan bazaar, sugar sale points42 minutes ago
-
Woman shot dead42 minutes ago
-
Preserving mother languages ensures cultural autonomy, intellectual freedom: CM42 minutes ago
-
Health dept reviews progress of vaccination drive42 minutes ago
-
DPO listens to public complaints42 minutes ago