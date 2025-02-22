Open Menu

Saif Seeks Cooperation From Kurram Communities In Ensuring Lasting Peace

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2025 | 06:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advisor for Information, Barrister Dr. Saif on Saturday held separate meetings with delegations from the Sunni and Shia communities of Kurram district to discuss the prevailing law and order situation.

He urged both sides to support the government in curbing miscreants and to distance themselves from such elements.

The delegations expressed their concerns and called for strict action against troublemakers. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to fully implementing the peace agreement and assured cooperation with security forces and the government for lasting peace in the region.

The delegates emphasized that miscreants are the real enemies of peace in Kurram and urged the government to take decisive action against them.

They highlighted that ongoing unrest is negatively affecting educational, commercial, and socio-economic activities in the area.

Barrister Saif appealed to both sides to play their crucial role in restoring peace. He stated that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is sincerely working towards a sustainable resolution of the long standing conflict, and the government is taking all possible measures to establish lasting peace.

The provincial advisor also warned that miscreants are trying to incite sectarian tensions, but the government is determined not to let them succeed. He reiterated the administration's commitment to ensuring stability in Kurram district.

