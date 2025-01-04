Saif sees Bagan attack conspiracy to disrupt peace in Kurram

Advisor on Information and Public Relations Khyber Paktunkhwa Muhammad Ali Saif on Saturday termed the firing incident in the Bagan area of district Kurram as a nefarious conspiracy by peace-disrupting elements

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Advisor on Information and Public Relations Khyber Paktunkhwa Muhammad Ali Saif on Saturday termed the firing incident in the Bagan area of district Kurram as a nefarious conspiracy by peace-disrupting elements.

He appealed to both Shia and Sunni communities to avoid falling prey to the conspiracies of these anti-peace forces.

Talking to media, Saif assured that the situation was under control, although the convoy had been temporarily halted for security clearance and would resume its journey shortly.

Saif clarified that he was present near the incident site along with Kohat Commissioner Mutasim Billah and DIG Kohat. He also dismissed reports of his injury as false, confirming he was safe.

He explained that following a peace agreement facilitated by a grand jirga, a convoy of 75 vehicles was set to depart when unidentified assailants opened fire on the convoy of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Javedullah Mehsud in the Bagan area.

He said that a deputy commissioner and three of his guards sustained injuries and initially shifted to Alizai Hospital for first aid, after which the DC was moved to CMH Tal and later flown via helicopter to CMH Peshawar.

Saif confirmed that the DC’s condition was now stable. He emphasized the government’s commitment to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure peace in the region.

He said that under the directive of the Chief Minister, he was personally overseeing the convoy’s safe passage to Kurram, accompanied by high-ranking officials.

He further elaborated that the peace agreement, reached through a grand jirga, had laid the groundwork for the convoy’s departure and the attack was an attempt to disrupted the peace process.

Saif vowed that anti-peace elements would not be allowed to succeed in their malicious designs and reiterated the government’s resolve to restore peace in the region.