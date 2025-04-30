Saif-ul-Muluk reopens for tourists after six months

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The Saif-ul-Muluk Lake, located in the scenic region of Balakot, has been reopened to tourists after a six-month closure.

According to officials from the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) on Wednesday, the road to the lake was cleared for traffic shortly after the Naran Valley was reopened.

The KDA reported that they successfully cleared six small and large glaciers from the lake road, making it accessible for jeeps. Tourists can now enjoy visiting the snow-covered lake during the warmer months and experience the refreshing cold weather in the area.

The reopening marks the beginning of the tourist season for one of Pakistan’s most picturesque natural attractions.

APP/vak