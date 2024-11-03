Saif Ur Rehman Appointed As Coordinator For South Punjab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2024 | 01:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr Asif Mahmood Jah has appointed leading food and snacks
exporter of Multan Saif Ur Rehman as his coordinator for south Punjab region to establish
close liaison with chambers, trade bodies and business community for help addressing
genuine tax related matters.
According to a notification, FTO assigned special task to Saif Ur Rehman for creating
awareness regular sessions among all taxpayers of the region especially members of
chambers and elected trade bodies about the working of FTO secretariat where all tax
related legitimate grievances are resolved in a record time of within 60 days.
Complaints can be filed online, fax, post, WhatsApp, email and website at their nearest
regional office which are processed same day for further proceedings and no lawyer
or counsel is required but matter must not be sub-judiced.
