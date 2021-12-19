Saif visits police control room apprised about security during LG polls

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Sunday paid a surprise visit to Central Control Room of Police to keep a check on law and order situation in the province.

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif was briefed about the ways and means checking by the police regarding keeping a vigilant eye on any untoward incident during the day of local government elections.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shehzad Khan Bangash, Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari and Provincial Secretary Home Khushal Khan were also present on this occasion.

Talking to media, Barrister Saif said"Polling is going on peacefully and no serious incident has taken place." He said that best security arrangements have been made by the police, adding the main control room of the police was in direct contact with the personnel stationed outside the polling stations.

He said a total of 79,479 police personnel have been deployed and 9,223 polling stations have been set up in 17 districts. 7,725 buildings are in use for polling stations, he added.

He said that more personnel deployed at sensitive polling stations.

FC and other law enforcement agencies were also cooperating for security to control the law and order situation.

Referring to a tragic incident that took place in D.I. Khan yesterday, Barrister Saif said the incident seems to be a source of personal resentment.

Barrister Saif said that political points were scored by one or two political parties on the Gor Gathri Peshawar incident, polling was going on peacefully at this polling station today. The whole situation would come to light after investigation.

Speaking on the occasion, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muazzam Jah Ansari said that the staff has been recovered in Bakakhel Bannu and investigation has been started.

He said that the police had completed their preparations before the election. The IGP said that FIR has been lodged of the Gor Gathri incident and impartial investigation into the incident has been started.

Ababeel Force were also deployed on election security, adding more personnel would be deployed outside ROs or DROs offices at the time of announcement of results, IGP added.