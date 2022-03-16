Saifee Hospital Road to be completed with Rs 35mln: Administrator

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that construction of one kilometer long Saifee Hospital Road in North Nazimabad has started which will be completed in a month at a cost of Rs 35 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that construction of one kilometer long Saifee Hospital Road in North Nazimabad has started which will be completed in a month at a cost of Rs 35 million.

"Work is underway on road construction and sewerage projects in every district of Karachi. The people would be served without discrimination," the Administrator said while inspecting the said road.

He was accompanied by Metropolitan Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Senator Masroor Ahsan and others.

He said that construction of Saifee Hospital Road has been started on priority keeping in view the plight of the citizens and to facilitate the residents of the area and reduce the travel time.

He said that the width of this one kilometer long road is 30 to 50 feet.

He said that KMC Director General Works department will oversee its construction.

He said that work is underway on various development projects in different areas of Karachi, the fruits of which will soon be available to the citizens.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that construction of 22 roads in Central and West districts is underway.

He said that construction of six km long Machli Chowk to KANUPP Hawks Bay Road will facilitate the residents of the area, adding that first time this road has been made two lane.

He said that 15 roads have been constructed in Sher Shah, Site Industrial Area in Lyari, similarly work has been done on Shahra Noor Jahan and Johar Chowrangi.

He said that in order to provide better facilities to the citizens, Sands Pit Road has been completed and a recreational place was constructed at Manora where a beautiful coastal center is now available for the citizens.

He said that construction of Mauripur Road has been completed which will bring economic benefits.

The Administrator said that apart from this, work is also underway on other roads which will enhance the road network and provide convenience to the citizens.