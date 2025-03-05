Saiffullah Khetran Takes Charge As DG Of GDA
Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2025 | 04:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The new Director General (DG) of the Gwadar Development Authority (GDA), Mir Saifullah Khetran officially assumed charge of his post on Wednesday.
Mir Saifullah Khetran held introductory meeting with staff where he was also briefed about the department in detail.
He also urged concerned staff that they would play their role for addressing timely issues of public.
Earlier, Mr. Saifullah Khetran served as the Director General of Fisheries, Commissioner of the Rakhshan Division, and Deputy Commissioner in various districts of Balochistan. His professional expertise and vast experience would play a significant role in the development of the Gwadar Development Authority.
