Saifullah Abro Removed From Chairmanship Of Senate Standing Committee On Power

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2023 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) In a significant turn of events, Senator Saifullah Abro has been removed from his position as the Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Power following a motion of no confidence.

The motion, submitted under Senate Rules, garnered unanimous support, leading to Senator Abro's removal from the prestigious role, said a press release issued here Tuesday.

The no-confidence motion against Senator Saifullah Abro was moved by Senators Bahramand Khan Tangi, Manzoor Kakar, Sana Jamali, Hafiz Abdul Karim, and Dilawar Khan.

The meeting, convened at the Parliament House and chaired by Additional Secretary Hafeezullah Sheikh, witnessed the unanimous election of Senator Azam Nazir Tarar as the new Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Power.

Senator Tarar has been entrusted with the responsibility to lead the committee towards a path of progress and efficiency.

Among the notable attendees at the meeting were Senators Azam Nazir Tarar, Saifullah Abro, Saifullah Khan Niazi, Haji Hidayatullah, Manzoor Ahmed Kakar, Sana Jamali, Dilawar Khan, Haji Hidayatullah, Muhammad Ali Shah Jamot, and Fida Muhammad.

Their participation signifies the collective commitment to the Senate's functions and responsibilities.

This transition in leadership marks a pivotal moment in the committee's direction and promises a renewed focus on addressing crucial energy-related matters in the country.

