Saifullah Abro Wishes Diwali To Hindu Community

Sat 06th November 2021 | 08:15 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :PTI central leader ,Chairman Power Standing Committee of Senate, Senator Engineer Saifullah Abro has extended his greeting to Hindu community on the festival of Diwali.

Talking to the Hindu community at a function held in connection with Diwali celebration at the Hindu Dharamshala, Larkana, he said that said that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the minorities were enjoying equal rights in the Pakistan.

He also said that each community deserves the right to uphold their religioustraditions.

Former Panchayat Chairman Lakraj Moto Mall, Nanak Ram Bajaj, Darshan Lal, Dr. Amit Kumar, Johar Lal, Rajinder Kumar, PTI Ladies Wing Leader Advocate Nadia Ashraf, Rajal Das, Nisar Shaikh, Anit Kumar and others cut a cake on the occasion.

