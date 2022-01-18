Saifullah brothers call on WAPDA chief, discuss Kurram Tangi Dam

Senior parliamentarians Hamayun Saifullah Khan and Saleem Saifullah Khan have called on Chairman WAPDA Lt General (Retd), Muzamil Hussain in his office, said a press release issued here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Senior parliamentarians Hamayun Saifullah Khan and Saleem Saifullah Khan have called on Chairman WAPDA Lt General (Retd), Muzamil Hussain in his office, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, they discussed progress on the ongoing construction work on Kurram Tangi Dam with the Chairman WAPDA while the authorities gave them a detailed briefing.

Saifullah brothers thanked Chairman WAPDA Muzamil Hussain and stressed on removal of hurdles in work on the dam and also appealed to the Federal government for provision of funds for the purpose.

They said that Kurram Tangi Dam is a project of national importance that will change the fate of Banochi, Marwat, Wazir, Bhatni, Khattak and other tribes residing in Bannu Division. The dam will help address the grave problems of the shortage of irrigation, drinking water and electricity in the region.

They also urged the concerned authorities for provision of employment to the local population and preparation of a plan for the protection of their due rights and incentives.