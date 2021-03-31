Saifullah brothers condole demises of ex-IGP Abbas Khan, Rehmatullah, Akhtar Ali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Saifullah brothers Wednesday expressed condolence over demises of former IGP Abbas Khan, sports Reporter Rehmatullah and Syed Akhtar Ali Shah father of a Senior Journalist Syed Asad Ali Shah.

In their separate messages former Federal Minister and Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Associations (KPTMA) Salim Saifullah and former federal minister for Petroleum Anwar Saifullah sympathized with the bereaved families and prayed that may God give courage to them to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude. They also prayed eternal peace for the departed souls.

They recounted the services of former IGP Abbas Khan for the police force and said that he was a dedicated and honest police officer.