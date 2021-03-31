UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saifullah Brothers Grieved Over Demise Of Ex-IGP Abbas Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 07:10 PM

Saifullah brothers grieved over demise of ex-IGP Abbas Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Saifullah brothers Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demises of former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Abbas Khan.

In their separate messages former Federal Minister and Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Associations (KPTMA) Salim Saifullah, former Federal and Provincial Minister Hamayun Khan and former Federal Minister for Petroleum Anwar Saifullah sympathized with the bereaved families and prayed courage to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

They also prayed eternal peace for the departed souls.

They recounted the services of former IGP Abbas Khan for the police force and said that he was a dedicated and honest police officer, adding that his services would always be remembered.

They said that the deceased was a good neighbor to them and a gentle personality.

More Stories From Pakistan

