Saifullah Brothers Grieves Over Demise Of Waqar Ahmad Seth

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

Saifullah brothers grieves over demise of Waqar Ahmad Seth

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association, Salim Saifullah and former Federal minister, Anwar Saifullah Khan Friday expressed grief over the demise of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court, Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth.

In a condolence message here , Salim Saifullah and Anwar Saifullah Khan praised Chief Justice Waqar Ahamd Seth for a positive and prominent role in judiciary.

They said his efforts for free judiciary and merit-based timely decisions would always be remembered. They also prayed to rest the departed in eternal peace and courage to bereaved family members.

