Saifullah Brothers, Marwat Ittehad make clean sweep in Lakki Marwat

The alliance of Saifullah Brothers and Marwat Ittehad defeated their opponent candidates and clinched all four tehsil mayors of district Lakki Marwat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :The alliance of Saifullah Brothers and Marwat Ittehad defeated their opponent candidates and clinched all four tehsil mayors of district Lakki Marwat.

In Tehsil Lakki City, the candidate of the alliance, Shafqatullah Khan has been elected as Tehsil Mayor by obtaining 21960 votes against Zafarullah Khan Marwat, who secured 19452 votes.

Zafarullah Khan Marwat is a former MPA and nephew of the JUI-F sitting MPA Manawar Khan.

Similarly, Tehsil Ghazni Khel, Zeeshan Khan, a joint candidate of the Saifullahs and Marwat Ittehad has secured 28603 votes while Sami Ullah Muhahid of JUI-F has obtained 18599 votes and remained runner up.

Furthermore, in Tehsil Naurang, Azizullah Khan, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) candidate, who was enjoying the support of the alliance, has trounced the Malik Hazbullah Khan Mama Khel of the JUI-F.

In fourth Tehsil of Tribal Betni sub-division, the joint independent candidate of the alliance, Ashfaq Khan Betni has defeated Maulana Noor Badshah of the JUI-F. Ashfaq Khan Betni has secured 1419 votes while Maulana Noor Badshah obtained 1001 votes and remained runner up-