Saifullah brothers meet Wapda chairman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Saifullah brothers have urged authorities concerned to start work on the second phase of Kurram Tangi Dam to achieve socioeconomic development of the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In this regard Humayun Saifullah Khan and senior central leader Saleem Saifullah Khan had a special meeting with WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen (Retd) Muzammil Hussain at his office in Islamabad.

During the meeting, they called for launching work immediately on the second phase of the dam after removing obstacles besides accelerating the ongoing work on Baran Dam which were key projects to socioeconomic development of the southern parts which were neglected in the past.

WAPDA chairman assured them that immediate steps would be taken for commencement of work on the second phase of Kurram Tangi Dam.