Saifullah brothers thank government for establishing paramedics, nursing colleges for Lakki Marwat

(@imziishan)

Saifullah brothers have lauded the government for certain key initiatives to uplift the district, saying these measures would help remove sense of deprivation among local people

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Saifullah brothers have lauded the government for certain key initiatives to uplift the district, saying these measures would help remove sense of deprivation among local people.

Senior former parliamentarians Salim Saifullah and Hamayun Saifullah in a joint statement said the government had fulfilled the standing demand of people by taking practical measures to establish paramedics and nursing colleges in the district which would create job opportunities besides uplifting key sector of health.

"We thanked chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan and other concerned authorities for granting approval to set up paramedics and nursing colleges in the underdeveloped southern district of Lakki Marwat," they maintained.

They said it was good step on the part of the government which would open new vistas of development of Marwat region and people would get job opportunities in their wake.

Appreciating efforts of provincial health minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan for establishment of those facilities in health sector, the saifullah brothers said health minister had always took a great pains to materialize dreams of people.

He said rulers in past neglected Lakki Marwat district which created sense of deprivation among local people, adding, this government had done great job by introducing development oriented measures to the district which would help sense of deprivation among masses.