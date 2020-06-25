Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association (KPTMA), Salim Saifullah Khan on Thursday expressed profound grief over the demise of Muhammad Hussain Shah (Khan Haji), father of Mohammad Taimoor Shah, founder member of KPTMA, Mohammad Kamran Shah, Vice Chairman KPTMA and Mohammad Zahid Shah, President Swabi Chamber of Commerce & Industry & brother of Muhammad Luqman Shah of Amin Group of Industries comprising of Textile Units, CNGs, Chip Board and Hotels in the group

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association (KPTMA), Salim Saifullah Khan on Thursday expressed profound grief over the demise of Muhammad Hussain Shah (Khan Haji), father of Mohammad Taimoor Shah, founder member of KPTMA, Mohammad Kamran Shah, Vice Chairman KPTMA and Mohammad Zahid Shah, President Swabi Chamber of Commerce & Industry & brother of Muhammad Luqman Shah of Amin Group of Industries comprising of Textile Units, CNGs, Chip board and Hotels in the group.

In his condolence message, Salim Saifullah Khan said he was deeply grieved to hear about the demise of Muhammad Hussain Shah (Khan Haji) who played a prominent role in the development of industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa especially textile industry.

He also appreciated the efforts taken for the growth and development of his Industrial Group which was working for the betterment of Pakistan in general and province of KP in particular. He said the Textile industry has lost a real jewel whose services will be remembered long.

Salim Saifullah Khan further said that Muhammad Hussain Shah was a very good human being and always remained busy in betterment and wellbeing of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He started so many charity programs in his life and hoped that the deceased's family members would continue the noble work with the same zeal.

He prayed to the Almighty Allah for his utmost blessings to the departed soul and to give courage to the bereaved family members to bear the loss with fortitude.