Saifullah Khetran Inspects Works Of Various Development Projects Of GDA
Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2025 | 08:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Director General of Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Saifullah Khetran on Tuesday inspected works of various development projects of GDA including GDA Central Park, GDA Higher Secondary School and the under-construction ancient cultural heritage.
During the visit of the Director General to the Central (Harboi) Park, Director Environment, Rasool Bakhsh Baloch gave a detailed briefing regarding the park.
The Director General directed the park administration to take better steps to provide recreational facilities to the citizens in a clean and safe environment.
The Director General also visited GDA Higher Secondary School where he was welcomed by Vice Principal, Sajjan Leghari and informed about the educational activities, teaching and learning environment and development issues of the school
The Director General reviewed various departments of the school and stressed on further improving the quality of education and said that GDA School is a wonderful and grand educational institution, no negligence or compromise would be tolerated on the quality of education.
The Director General later visited the ancient cultural heritage, Char Padgo and Telegraph Office under the GDA’s Old Town Restoration Project and reviewed the pace of ongoing construction work.
On this occasion, he said that GDA is taking steps to preserve the historical and cultural heritage of the city along with modern development projects.
He said that these projects would not only preserve the history of Gwadar but also make these informative and historical places important for future generations and tourists.
Recent Stories
Cricketer Haris Rauf, Muzna Masood blessed with baby boy
Police report in Mustafa Aamir case reveals key findings
Rupee strengthens against US dollar interbank market
Pakistan team’s batting consultant Mohammad Yousuf withdraws from New Zealand ..
Attack on Jaffar Express: PTI demands accountability of interior, defence minist ..
National T20 Cup 2024-25 to commence from Friday
Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Orders Now Open!
Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan area
Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts in promoting public health
Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3
Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024
TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FPCCI delegation calls on Bilawal6 minutes ago
-
Four students caught cheating in SSC Exams, UMC registered6 minutes ago
-
AJK President highlights Kashmir issue, HR violations in IIOJK6 minutes ago
-
IG hosts iftar dinner in honor of journalists, police personnel6 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police ensuring robust security measures during Ramadan: IG Rizvi6 minutes ago
-
Saifullah Khetran inspects works of various development projects of GDA6 minutes ago
-
Restaurants fascinates masses with their Sehri,Iftaar cum Dinner Buffets in Ramadan6 minutes ago
-
IG Sindh Police acknowledges performance of former SSP Hyderabad7 minutes ago
-
Former Punjab CM Nawab Sadiq Hussain Qureshi’s widow passes away7 minutes ago
-
Police report in Mustafa Aamir case reveals key findings11 minutes ago
-
DIG Headquarters pays surprise visit to PS Kohsar16 minutes ago
-
IHC summons IGP ICT in illegal detention case17 minutes ago