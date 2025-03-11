Open Menu

Saifullah Khetran Inspects Works Of Various Development Projects Of GDA

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2025 | 08:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Director General of Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Saifullah Khetran on Tuesday inspected works of various development projects of GDA including GDA Central Park, GDA Higher Secondary School and the under-construction ancient cultural heritage.

During the visit of the Director General to the Central (Harboi) Park, Director Environment, Rasool Bakhsh Baloch gave a detailed briefing regarding the park.

The Director General directed the park administration to take better steps to provide recreational facilities to the citizens in a clean and safe environment.

The Director General also visited GDA Higher Secondary School where he was welcomed by Vice Principal, Sajjan Leghari and informed about the educational activities, teaching and learning environment and development issues of the school

The Director General reviewed various departments of the school and stressed on further improving the quality of education and said that GDA School is a wonderful and grand educational institution, no negligence or compromise would be tolerated on the quality of education.

The Director General later visited the ancient cultural heritage, Char Padgo and Telegraph Office under the GDA’s Old Town Restoration Project and reviewed the pace of ongoing construction work.

On this occasion, he said that GDA is taking steps to preserve the historical and cultural heritage of the city along with modern development projects.

He said that these projects would not only preserve the history of Gwadar but also make these informative and historical places important for future generations and tourists.

