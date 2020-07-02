UrduPoint.com
Saifullah lauds SBP for granting extension in Payroll Finance Scheme

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association Thursday welcomed the extension of SBP Payroll Finance Scheme for next quarter and requested for waiver of EOBI & ESSI (Social Security) contributions.

Salim Saifullah Khan, Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association in his statement appreciated the timely move of State Bank of Pakistan for granting an extension of further three months period in its payroll finance scheme.

Eulogizing the positive move of state bank of Pakistan, he pointed out that there was no new investment in the industrial sector due to liquidity crunch and this move of the SBP would help the existing industry from full closure.

He also requested the waiver of EOBI and ESSI contributions for at least a period of 6 months to provide full protection to the mill workers.

Earlier in a letter, he sought provincial government immediate and urgent intervention to give a strong push to the issues already under discussion with the Federal Government as well as Labour Ministry of the province.

He showed concerns that the partial lockdown was impacting the industrial units to observe closure as already few of the weaker units could not restart their production due to liquidity crises even after lifting of earlier full lock down.

