ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Chief Organizer Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Saifullah Khan Niazi Wednesday called upon the ignorant fascists of India to stop rejoicing over the "historical blunder" they have committed by altering the status of Kashmir unilaterally. In a statement, Niazi termed the opinion of extremist Bhartiya Jannata Party as completely delusional, dangerously and misleading.

Modi administration has committed a historic blunder by scrapping article 370 of the Indian constitution unilaterally and effectively demolished the lone link of accession which has never been acknowledged by an overwhelming majority of Kashmiris and Pakistanis and has earned India the status of "an occupant state". A number of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on Kashmir and bilateral agreements between Pakistan, India including 1972 Simla Accord, he said do not allow India and her agencies; executive and legislative to alter the status of Kashmir which is a matter of dispute between the neighboring states. "The move to tamper with the status of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir does not only undermine the United Nations and its Charter but causes an irreparable loss to the effectiveness of international law including principle of peaceful coexistence," he said adding that the festivity being observed among the ranks and files of ruling BJP and its mother RSS speaks volumes about the intensive lack of seriousness towards bilateral as well as global obligations on part of the Indian state and her organs. "Jammu & Kashmir was an unfinished agenda item of the partition plan of the Sub-continent and has to be concluded according to the whims and wishes of Kashmiri people and in the light of Simla Accord between Pakistan-India and UNSC resolutions on Kashmir", he underlined.

Saifullah Niazi stated that the meeting of UNSC, held recently on August 16 has nullified India's traditional claim about the dispute being an internal affair of Indian State and has reinforced it as a global dispute to be resolved in the light of UNSC resolutions. "India's ruling party celebrates an unlawful occupation of J&K and unleashes thoroughly condemnable regime of oppression, tyranny and massive human rights violations against the 9 million Kashmiris fighting for their globally acknowledged and promised right to self determination.

The Modi-led fascist regime of RSS-BJP conspire to undertake Hitler-like persecution of Kashmiries, plans for mass killings and genocide of Kashmiri Muslims and seeks to change the demography of IOK to materialize her dream of illegally occupying the territory and resources of people of J&K. IOK J&K has been turned into an open prison with complete communication blackout and an on-going siege of over three weeks where all basic human rights were being breached without an iota of shame or accountability", Niazi maintained.He further stated that to divert attention of the world from massive HR violations in Indian Occupied J&K, the cunning Nazi regime of RSS-BJP conspires to lodge a false flag operation for which preparations of ground through false and fabricated propaganda has already been initiated. He pointed out that the Indian government doesn't only deprive neutral observers including media an entry to the occupied territory but has stopped the Congress President Rahul Gandhi from entering Kashmir through police and LEAs.��India, by conspiring to seek permanent occupation of Occupied Valley through an alteration of constitutional provisions unilaterally pulls off the veil of pluralism and democracy from the face of India, testifies to the significance of Quaid's "Two Nation Theory" and promotes an incredible sense of insecurity among different religious as well as ethnic minorities living there as citizens, as result fueling passionate re-emergence of separatist movements in a number of states including Punjab, Mizoram, Nagaland, Assam, Tripura, Chateesgarh & Manipur to finally disintegrate an oppressive regime deelply rooted into the ideology of Hindu Supremacy and Hindutva", he concluded by adding that India could no longer hold brave Kashmiris from achieving their just right to freedom through sticks and bullets and PTI along with the government of Pakistan stand with Kashmiri brethren to finally prove Modi's move "A Historic Blunder" and to complete the unfinished agenda of partition by annexation of Occupied J&K with Pakistan.