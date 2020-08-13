Saifullah Niazi congratulates whole nation, paid tribute to great struggle of Muslims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :On the occasion of Independence Day, Chief Organizer Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Saifullah Khan Niazi in his special message thanked the Almighty for blessing the whole nation with independence. He congratulated the whole nation and paid tribute to the great struggle of the Muslims of India under the Allama Iqbal's vision and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah unparalleled leadership whose efforts led to our independence.

Pakistan journey of seven decades after independence is a combination of many ups and downs. Previously vested interests of political leadership have derailed Pakistan making progress towards prosperity. With the special mercy of Almighty, Pakistan is finally moving in the right direction under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said. Due to hardwork and leadership of the Prime Minister, the nation can hope for a prosperous and developed Pakistan while clouds of disappointments are shredding.

Saifullah Khan Nyazee said that today the state Instead of maintaining loyalty to the elite, sympathizes with the poor while the system is moving towards transparency and reforms. Due to the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the rapidly efficient decision making of the government, we were able to control the pandemic COVID-19 and the economy is recovering.

He said that on the auspicious day of Independence Day, we reiterate our commitment to establish modern Islamic Welfare State in Pakitsan in the light of Quaid-e-Azam and Iqbal vision and will not stop our efforts until we achieve the goal. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as a political party, he said will continue it's efforts for political, social and economic uplift of the country.

On the occasion of Pakistan Day, he paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in defense and service of the country, including the soldiers of Pakistan. He said that the nation will never forget these sacrifices.

In his Independence day message, PTI CO expressed complete support & solidarity with this oppressed people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and paid rich tribute to the brave Kashmiries laying their lives for the just caue of their independence. He said PTI pays homage to the Martyers of freedom movement and prays for the success & protection of those who are struggling to win their rights. "Day of Independce for the brave people of Kashmir is not very far as the invaluable sacrifices made for the great cause will bear fruit, Inshallah", he concluded.