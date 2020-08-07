Punjab Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid here on Friday visited the Central Secretariat of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) and held a special meeting with PTI Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Nyazee

Chief Organizer PTI Saifullah Khan Nyazee said on this occasion, that the provincial government deserved congratulations for keeping the people of Punjab safe from Coronavirus despite limited resources and difficult circumstances.

He said that the experience gained in these circumstances would go a long way in the future development of the health sector.

Provision of quality health services to the people was one of the key components of the PTI's manifesto, he said and lauded the efforts of the provincial government in reforming and developing the health sector.

On this occasion, Dr Yasmin highlighted the strategies adopted to deal with the contagious disease like Coronavirus in the province and the treatment facilities provided to the affected people, said a press release issued by PTI Central Media Department.

She said that by the grace of Allah and the hard work of the staff of the health department, significant success had been achieved against the pandemic.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid paid tributes to the doctors and paramedics who fought on the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19. She said that it was important that the precautionary measures should be taken in future as well to control pandemic.