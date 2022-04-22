UrduPoint.com

Sailani Trust Gives Away Ration Bags To Deserving People

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2022 | 06:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Sailani Welfare International Trust on Friday distributed ration bags among the deserving people in Bahawalpur.

In this regard, an event was organized in which Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia was the chief guest.

District Police Officer Bahawalpur Ibadat Nisar, former President Chamber of Commerce Chaudhry Tanveer Mahmood, Senior Vice President Chamber of Commerce Ahmed Jabbar and Senior Member Bahawal Gymkhana Sharjeel Abrar were present on the occasion. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, DPO, and other participants distributed ration bags among deserving people.

Deputy Commissioner said that philanthropists should work actively for this great cause. board Member Silani Trust Muhammad Faisal Nadeem thanked the participants of the event for coming and hoped that the wealthy people of Bahawalpur would always help Sailani Trust in this great mission with the same compassion.

More Stories From Pakistan

