UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saillahi Welfare Trust Distributes Warm-clothes, Goods Among Needy People

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 11:30 PM

Saillahi Welfare Trust distributes warm-clothes, goods among needy people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Saillahi Welfare Trust (SWT)'s Managing Committee Member Jahngir Lango on Sunday said goods including warm clothes, blankets, shoes and edible items were being provided to needy people including widows and orphans across province including its provincial capital.

He expressed these views while distributing same things among people at respective areas of Quetta including Sariab, Brewery Road, Eastern Bypass, Kharotabad, Pashtoonabad and other areas of the City.

He said thousands of people were helped in respective areas of Balochistan including Kalat, Naach, Wadh area of Khuzdar, Dasht area of Mastung district and areas of Quetta, saying warm-clothes and other goods would be distributed among poor people in every year for welfare of common people.

"SWT is striving to ensure provision of warm-cloths and other necessary items to those people who could not afford to buy these things, despite measures were underway to provide other facilities to poor people in the areas", he said.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Poor Road Buy Same Kalat Khuzdar Mastung Sunday

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed offers condolences on death of ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Sulta ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Indonesian President

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends AI Retreat, launches p ..

2 hours ago

Smart Dubai launches ‘Smart Supplier’ app

2 hours ago

Formation of &quot;Emirates Council for Food Secur ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.