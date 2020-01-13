Saillahi Welfare Trust distributes warm-clothes, goods among needy people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Saillahi Welfare Trust (SWT)'s Managing Committee Member Jahngir Lango on Sunday said goods including warm clothes, blankets, shoes and edible items were being provided to needy people including widows and orphans across province including its provincial capital.

He expressed these views while distributing same things among people at respective areas of Quetta including Sariab, Brewery Road, Eastern Bypass, Kharotabad, Pashtoonabad and other areas of the City.

He said thousands of people were helped in respective areas of Balochistan including Kalat, Naach, Wadh area of Khuzdar, Dasht area of Mastung district and areas of Quetta, saying warm-clothes and other goods would be distributed among poor people in every year for welfare of common people.

"SWT is striving to ensure provision of warm-cloths and other necessary items to those people who could not afford to buy these things, despite measures were underway to provide other facilities to poor people in the areas", he said.