Saillani Trust Distributes Rations Among 1000 Needy People In Quetta

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 01:47 AM

Saillani Trust distributes rations among 1000 needy people in Quetta

Saillani Trust has distributed rations including flour among 1000 families of poor people on Tuesday at Ayub Stadium in wake of the coronavirus in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Saillani Trust has distributed rations including flour among 1000 families of poor people on Tuesday at Ayub Stadium in wake of the coronavirus in Quetta.

Balochistan food Secretary Dostain Jamaldeni distributed these rations among needy families under Saillani Trust as chief guest.

Food Secretary also appreciated the Saillani Trust for arranging distribution of ration among poor people in Quetta with better manners in difficult time, saying that other welfare organization would come forward to continue helping of deserving people in the respective areas of province under lockdown.

