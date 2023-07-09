(@FahadShabbir)

CANBERRA, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) --:A solo sailor who was attempting to circumnavigate Australia has been rescued from rough seas off the country's south coast.

Xavier Doerr, 22, was attempting to become the fastest and youngest sailor to circumnavigate Australia on the smallest boat when he became stricken amid severe weather on Friday afternoon.

Damage to his 6.5-meter boat and injuries prompted Doerr, an experienced sailor, to activate an emergency beacon, triggering a major Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) search and rescue operation.

Despite strong winds, the bulk carrier Theodore JR was able to successfully winch Doerr from his vessel on Saturday afternoon more than 600 kilometers west of Kangaroo Island in the Great Australian Bight.

Lee Randall, who was managing Doerr's voyage from the shore, said he was "wrung out mentally" after being hit by the storm.

"Xavier's decision, Xavier's call, I don't think any of us can really even think about what he's going through right now," he said.

"Conditions are absolutely horrendous we're talking 40 knots minimum, we're talking eight-meter seas.