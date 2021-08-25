UrduPoint.com

Saima Aftab Appointed As Director, Directorate Of Intelligence & Investigation

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) appointed Ms. Saima Aftab, a BS-20 officer of Pakistan Customs Services (PCS) as Director, Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation- FBR, Lahore.

According to FBR notification issued here Wednesday, she has relinquished the charge of the post of Collector, Collectorate of Customs Appraisement, Faisalabad and assumed the charge of the post.

FBR also notify that Muhammad Ismail, a PCS/BS-20 officer has assumed the charge of the post Director, Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation- FBR, Quetta.

Asif Abbas, a PCS/BS-20 officer has assumed the charge of the post Director, Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation-FBR, Multan.

FBR notified that Ms. Muneeza Majeed, a PCS/BS-20 officer has assumed the charge of the post Collector, Collectorate of Customs (Appeals), Lahore.

Usman Bajwa, a PCS/BS-20 officer has assumed the charge of the post Collector, Collectorate of Customs, Allama Iqbal International Airpor, Lahore.

According to the notification, Ms. Azmat Tahira, a PCS/BS-20 officer has assumed the charge of the post Director, Directorate of Customs Valuation, Lahore.

