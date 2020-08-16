UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saint Played Vital Role In Promotion Of Islamic Teachings In Sub-continent: Fakhar Imam

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 03:00 PM

Saint played vital role in promotion of islamic teachings in sub-continent: Fakhar Imam

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam said that saints performed vital role in promotion of teachings of islam in sub-continent.

The people are seeking guidance today also, the minister expressed these views during his visit to shrine of Hazrat Shah Shams Tabrez.

The teachings are source of inspiration. He paid rich tribute to Hazrat Shah Shams Tabrez and stated that he gave message of hope, love and peace.

On this occasion, tomb's caretaker Makhdoom Tariq Abbas Shamsi, Syed Ahmed Ali Shamsi and Present Young Pakistanis Organization Naeem Iqbal Naeem were also present.

Related Topics

Visit Young Love

Recent Stories

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of US Presi ..

33 minutes ago

Over 140 international professional participate in ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports nearly 5,000 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi’s ‘In the Studio’ to co ..

2 hours ago

MBZUAI launches online courses to empower admitted ..

2 hours ago

New approved plans to reopen private schools in Ab ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.