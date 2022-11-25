Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman on Friday said that the teachings and preaching of saints were beacon to live lives according to Islam

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman on Friday said that the teachings and preaching of saints were beacon to live lives according to Islam.

The shrines of the saints have always been the centre of islam as they taught people to practice the religion in their daily lives which resulted in the promotion of Islam across the world.

He was talking to media persons after attending the annual urs of Peer Allah Dad Sahu.

He stated the role played by these sufis and Ulema was unforgettable for the preaching and promotion of Islam.

On this occasion, custodian of the shrine Khawaja Noor Muhammad Sahu, DC Vehari Safdar Hussain Virk, DPO Zafar Buzdar and others were present.

