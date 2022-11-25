UrduPoint.com

Saints Always Promoted Islam's Teachings, Says Governor Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2022 | 07:27 PM

Saints always promoted Islam's teachings, says Governor Punjab

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman on Friday said that the teachings and preaching of saints were beacon to live lives according to Islam

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman on Friday said that the teachings and preaching of saints were beacon to live lives according to Islam.

The shrines of the saints have always been the centre of islam as they taught people to practice the religion in their daily lives which resulted in the promotion of Islam across the world.

He was talking to media persons after attending the annual urs of Peer Allah Dad Sahu.

He stated the role played by these sufis and Ulema was unforgettable for the preaching and promotion of Islam.

On this occasion, custodian of the shrine Khawaja Noor Muhammad Sahu, DC Vehari Safdar Hussain Virk, DPO Zafar Buzdar and others were present.

aaj-sak-mjk

Related Topics

World Governor Punjab Vehari Media

Recent Stories

3 injured in house fire sparked by gas leakage

3 injured in house fire sparked by gas leakage

2 minutes ago
 Politics of siege, arson harmful to country: Punja ..

Politics of siege, arson harmful to country: Punjab governor

2 minutes ago
 Singer Saleem Raza's death anniversary observed

Singer Saleem Raza's death anniversary observed

2 minutes ago
 CDA chief for speedy development work in sectors

CDA chief for speedy development work in sectors

5 minutes ago
 Violence against women is intolerable: CM

Violence against women is intolerable: CM

5 minutes ago
 EU Accuses US of War Profiteering as Energy Crunch ..

EU Accuses US of War Profiteering as Energy Crunch, Subsidies Erode Industry - R ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.