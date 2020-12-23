UrduPoint.com
Saints Always Propagated Message Of Love, Peace: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 12:20 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Saeed ul Hassan Shah Tuesday said that saints always propagated message of love and peace.

He said this while talking to media during his visit at shrine of Hazrat Shah Ruknuddin Alam, on the occasion of 707th Urs of the great saint of subcontinent.

The minister observed that the Urs ceremonies were kept limited due to novel coronavirus.

He inspected renovation work at the shrine and stated that work would be completed very soon.

He urged devotees of the saints to pray for country's uplift at their native towns.

He also appreciated arrangements of Auqaf department amid COVID-19 SOPs. He also laid floral wreath at the tomb and also prayed for country's progress and prosperity.

