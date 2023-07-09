Open Menu

Saints Mazars To Be Renovated

Sumaira FH Published July 09, 2023 | 10:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday chaired a meeting at CM Office in which mega decisions were made for making renovation, extension and bringing improvements in the administrative affairs of the Mazars of Religious Saints and Aulia Karam.

Online donation portal will be established to donate attiyat, sadkaat and nazrana. Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) had been assigned the task to set up online donation portal. Facilities to give nazranas, sadkaat, langar within the country and abroad will be provided through the online donation portal. Online payment facility will be provided for giving langar, laying Chaddar and wreath on the mazars from abroad.

The caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi has ordered to widen entry and exit passages of mazars to provide comfort in the transportation of devotees and pilgrims visiting mazars. It was principally decided during the meeting to establish a library attached with every mazar and other essential facilities like sarai, langar khaney and wash rooms will be provided with the mazars.

A waiting place and parking will be established on the mela ground attached with the mazar of Baba Bulleh Shah.

Naqvi directed to immediately start renovation and extension work of the mazar of Shah Shams Tabrez in Multan. He ordered to prepare a plan of the renovation and restoration of Chiniot Shahi Masjid. He ordered to maintain historical significance and original condition of the mazars. The proposal to restore the (Kholi) of Ustad Daman in the walled city keeping in view its historical and literary importance was reviewed.

Provincial ministers Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Senior Member Board of Revenue, secretaries of Finance, Communication & Works, Auqaf, DG Lahore Walled City Authority, Chairman PITB, Architect Nayyar Ali Dada and officials concerned attended the meeting.

