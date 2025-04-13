Saints' shrines teach love, brotherhood; Governor Punjab

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan visited the famous Astana Aaliya Mohra Sharif shrine and offered special prayers for peace and prosperity of Pakistan. He was welcomed by Pir Dr. Ghulam Mohammad Gohar Nazeer Gohar, the spiritual leader and custodian of the shrine.

According to the details, the Governor learned about the shrine's history and its role in promoting peace during the visit. Both leaders prayed together for Pakistan's unity and prosperity. Former Senate Chairman Nayyar Bukhari also joined the visit.

"This holy place teaches us brotherhood and harmony," the Governor said.

The Governor expressed gratitude for the warm welcome he was accorded on his arrival at the shrine.

Before leaving, special prayers were offered for the country's safety and development.