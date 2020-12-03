UrduPoint.com
Saira Atta Visits Nuskhi Vocational Training Center

Thu 03rd December 2020

Balochistan Secretary for Labour and Manpower Department Saira Atta on Thursday visited Nushki Vocational Training Center (VTC) male imparting training into auto mechanics, plumbing and electronic trades aligned with navtac

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Balochistan Secretary for Labour and Manpower Department Saira Atta on Thursday visited Nushki Vocational Training Center (VTC) male imparting training into auto mechanics, plumbing and electronic trades aligned with navtac.

VTC's principal Muhammad Yasin briefed the Secretary about provision training and its requirements for up gradation of the center in detail.

Saira Atta also visited Women Vocational Training Center (WVTC) saying that the WVTC would be made functional soon and skill opportunities would provide to women in order to empower them in the area through provision of technical training.

She said such VTCs could play pivotal role in engaging these youths in skill based economic activities.

She said provincial government under the leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister was utilizing all available resources for provision of training to youth and women in order to take advantage of China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) project in future.

