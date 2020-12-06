UrduPoint.com
Saira Peter's English Version Of 'Sir Di Baazi' Released

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Internationally renowned vocalist, Pakistan's only opera singer Saira Peter has released English version of Saraiki song 'Sir Di Baazi'.

The fusion of Saraiki song Sir Di Baazi in both English and Saraiki languages is being widely appraised by Saira Peter's fans all around the world, said a news release Two British singers have also provided vocals in the English-Saraiki fusion of 'Sir Di Baazi'. Expressing her views, Saira Peter said that she has received positive response on the song.

"I have sung Sufi songs in English language all my life", she said. Saira Peter said that she has tried to present the folk song with a modern touch so that global audience could also understand, feel the depth and uniqueness of Sufi and folk music.

Furthermore, she announced that she would soon be back in Pakistan and would release her new album.

She added that this is the first indigenous Pakistani song to feature western harmony.

For the first time, Western and Pakistani music merge together in one song, she stated adding that the world's first English-Saraiki mixed language song was composed by her.

The song was produced by seven highly qualified British professionals including singers, music director, lyricist, studio engineer and coach.

