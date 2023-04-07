Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Sajid Abbasi Elected Unopposed Islamabad Market Committee Chairman

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2023 | 11:13 PM

Sajid Abbasi elected unopposed Islamabad Market Committee chairman

M Sajid Abbasi was elected unopposed Chairman of the Islamabad Market Committee with Safdar Siddique the Vice Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :M Sajid Abbasi was elected unopposed Chairman of the Islamabad Market Committee with Safdar Siddique the Vice Chairman.

The announcement was made by Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Nurul Amin Mengal, in an an official notification on Friday.

The Islamabad Market Committee comprised 10 members, who are responsible for determining the prices of various commodities, including vegetables and fruits, in both rural and urban areas of the Islamabad District.

Related Topics

Islamabad Nurul Amin Market

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets two members of Presidency ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets two members of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina

6 seconds ago
 US Expects to See 'Dramatic' Decrease in Turkey-Ru ..

US Expects to See 'Dramatic' Decrease in Turkey-Russia Trade - Reports

1 minute ago
 Presidency belongs to people, children: President ..

Presidency belongs to people, children: President Dr Arif Alvi

1 minute ago
 11 traders fined for overcharging

11 traders fined for overcharging

2 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

23 minutes ago
 Mockery of Constitution, law must come to an end: ..

Mockery of Constitution, law must come to an end: Minister for Information and B ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.