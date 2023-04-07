Sajid Abbasi elected unopposed Islamabad Market Committee chairman

M Sajid Abbasi was elected unopposed Chairman of the Islamabad Market Committee with Safdar Siddique the Vice Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :M Sajid Abbasi was elected unopposed Chairman of the Islamabad Market Committee with Safdar Siddique the Vice Chairman.

The announcement was made by Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Nurul Amin Mengal, in an an official notification on Friday.

The Islamabad Market Committee comprised 10 members, who are responsible for determining the prices of various commodities, including vegetables and fruits, in both rural and urban areas of the Islamabad District.