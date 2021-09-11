UrduPoint.com

Sajid Amir Suddozai Appointed As SSP Hyderabad

Sat 11th September 2021 | 08:19 PM

Sajid Amir Suddozai appointed as SSP Hyderabad



HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :The Inspector General of Sindh Police Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar has transferred SSP Hyderabad Abdul Salam Shaikh and directed him to report at the office of Chief Police Officer, Karachi.

According to a notification issued on Saturday, Shaikh has been replaced by BS-18 Sajid Amir Suddozai to head the Hyderabad district police.

Suddozai was previously posted as SP Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell, Karachi Range.

