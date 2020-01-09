Sajid Baloch assumes charge as registrar Islamabad High Court

Sajid Baloch has assumed the charge of new registrar of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Sajid Baloch has assumed the charge of new registrar of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday.

He is a Grade-20 officer of Pakistan Administrative Group. He has replaced his decessor Irshad Nadeem Kayani, a Grade 21 officer who was working as registrar IHC, according to the notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice.