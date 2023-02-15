Sajid Baloch posted as additional secretary cabinet division

Sajid Baloch has been posted as the Additional Secretary, Cabinet Division on Wednesday. He was previously serving as the Executive Director National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), Ministry of Education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Sajid Baloch has been posted as the Additional Secretary, Cabinet Division on Wednesday. He was previously serving as the Executive Director National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), Ministry of education.

Sajid Baloch is a BS-21 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) and possesses massive experience of three decades, serving in the public sector and development sector, including the United Nations, said a news release.