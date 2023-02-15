UrduPoint.com

Sajid Baloch Posted As Additional Secretary Cabinet Division

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2023 | 09:21 PM

Sajid Baloch posted as additional secretary cabinet division

Sajid Baloch has been posted as the Additional Secretary, Cabinet Division on Wednesday. He was previously serving as the Executive Director National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), Ministry of Education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Sajid Baloch has been posted as the Additional Secretary, Cabinet Division on Wednesday. He was previously serving as the Executive Director National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), Ministry of education.

Sajid Baloch is a BS-21 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) and possesses massive experience of three decades, serving in the public sector and development sector, including the United Nations, said a news release.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Education Cabinet National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Military Accuses Russia of Using Balloon ..

Ukrainian Military Accuses Russia of Using Balloons to Exhaust, Distract Air Def ..

6 minutes ago
 First international conference on women entreprene ..

First international conference on women entrepreneurship kicks off at Sindh Univ ..

6 minutes ago
 Punjab Cultural Day to be celebrated on March 14: ..

Punjab Cultural Day to be celebrated on March 14: Caretaker Provincial Minister ..

6 minutes ago
 US Should Seek Non-Western Diplomatic Initiative o ..

US Should Seek Non-Western Diplomatic Initiative on Ukraine - EX-NSC Russia Dire ..

6 minutes ago
 PML-N Mianwali leadership calls on PML-N Chief Org ..

PML-N Mianwali leadership calls on PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz Sharif

4 minutes ago
 Career Counseling seminar held at Shaheed Benazir ..

Career Counseling seminar held at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.