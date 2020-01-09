Sajid Balouch appointed as new IHC registrar

(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th January, 2020) Sajid Balouch of Grade 20 in Pakistan administrative group has been appointed as new registrar of Islamabad High Court.Sajid Balouch has taken the charge as registrar IHC.Earlier, Irshad Nadeem Kayani of Grade 21 was working as registrar.