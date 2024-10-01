Open Menu

Sajid Elected As New President Of NA ECHS

Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2024 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Muhammad Sajid has been elected as President National Assembly Employees Cooperative Housing Society (ECHS) for the period of three years.

According to a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner / Registrar Cooperative Societies, ICT, Islamabad,

Sher Muhammad Saqi was elected as Vice President and Shafiq Ur Rehman Secretary.

Among other office bearers of the Society Raja Danish Shahzad Treasurer and five Executive Members including Tahir Mehmood Adil Farooq, Shehzad Azam, Iftikhar Malik and Khurram Rasheed.

The Managing Committee will take over the charge of the Society immediately and act in accordance with the Cooperative Societies Act, 1925 and Islamabad Cooperative Societies Rules, 2018, as well as Byelaws of the Society and directions issued under Section 44-D & 44-E dated 15-03-2017.

The Managing Committee of the Society should clear all issues pertaining to LOP / NOC from co lcerned development authority.

The Managing Committee is directed to pursue all the cases pending in

different Courts on behalf of Society.

Each member of the Managing Committee of Cooperative Society shall declare the details of assets in his name or in the name of his dependents as per enclosed perform within 30 days.

The Managing Committee will submit its monthly progress report to the Registrar, Cooperative Societies Islamabad without fail.

The Committee will ensure that all decision issued in Arbitration cases shall be implemented as per law.

No new allotment be made to any person without ensuring availability of land and without resolving issues of old members.

The Society will hold AGM every year and publish voter list on website.

Society will pursue computerization of record and facilitate overseas Pakistanis for decimation of information.

The Managing Committee of the Society will ensure to prepare / publish & notifying seniority list of its members within two months.

