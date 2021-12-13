UrduPoint.com

Sajid Kayani Appointed As New CPO Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 09:02 PM

Sajid Kayani appointed as new CPO Rawalpindi

The Punjab government on Monday appointed DIG Sajid Kayani as City Police Officer Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :The Punjab government on Monday appointed DIG Sajid Kayani as City Police Officer Rawalpindi.

According to a notification, Sajid Kayani was holding the posts of DIG Operations Punjab and Punjab Police Information Officer (PPIO).

Sajid Kayani has extensive experience in performing professional duties in the most important positions.

He is one of the most professional, honest and experienced officer in Police department. Former CPO Athar Ismail Amjad, who was recently promoted to the next grade, was ordered to report to the CPO Office, Lahore.

