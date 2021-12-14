UrduPoint.com

Sajid Kayani Assume Charge As CPO Rawalpidi

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 09:58 PM

Sajid Kayani assume charge as CPO Rawalpidi

City Police Officer Rawalpindi Sajid Kayani took charge of his office here Tuesday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :City Police Officer Rawalpindi Sajid Kayani took charge of his office here Tuesday, informed police spokesman.

SSP Operations, SSP Investigation, Divisional SPs, SP Headquarters and other senior officers welcomed the newly police chief. On the occasion, a smart police contingent presented guard of honor to CPO.

CPO Sajid Kayani visited the memorial of martyrs, laid a wreath and prayed for the elevation of the their ranks. He also visited Shuhada Gallery and recorded his impressions. The sacrifices of Shuhada will not go waste, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that it is prime duty of police department to protect lives and property of people.

All measures will be taken for the welfare of the police force, especially the families of martyrs, he added.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Saeed Al Tayer welcomes Romania’s Vice President ..

Saeed Al Tayer welcomes Romania’s Vice President of Senate

29 minutes ago
 Putin wants 'immediate' talks with NATO on Russia' ..

Putin wants 'immediate' talks with NATO on Russia's security

39 seconds ago
 Abu Dhabi Ship Building celebrates 25 years in bus ..

Abu Dhabi Ship Building celebrates 25 years in business

29 minutes ago
 Minister for Maritime Affairs calls on Prime Minis ..

Minister for Maritime Affairs calls on Prime Minister

41 seconds ago
 Lavrov Points Baerbock's Attention to Lack of Alte ..

Lavrov Points Baerbock's Attention to Lack of Alternative to Minsk-2 - Moscow

44 seconds ago
 US invests nearly $9 bn to increase minority lendi ..

US invests nearly $9 bn to increase minority lending

46 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.