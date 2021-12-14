Sajid Kayani assume charge as CPO Rawalpidi

City Police Officer Rawalpindi Sajid Kayani took charge of his office here Tuesday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :City Police Officer Rawalpindi Sajid Kayani took charge of his office here Tuesday, informed police spokesman.

SSP Operations, SSP Investigation, Divisional SPs, SP Headquarters and other senior officers welcomed the newly police chief. On the occasion, a smart police contingent presented guard of honor to CPO.

CPO Sajid Kayani visited the memorial of martyrs, laid a wreath and prayed for the elevation of the their ranks. He also visited Shuhada Gallery and recorded his impressions. The sacrifices of Shuhada will not go waste, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that it is prime duty of police department to protect lives and property of people.

All measures will be taken for the welfare of the police force, especially the families of martyrs, he added.