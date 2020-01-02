UrduPoint.com
Sajid Khan Appointed As Chief Commissioner RTI

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 06:28 PM

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has appointed Mr. Sajid Khan, (Rtd PCS SG BS-21) as Chief Information Commissioner, Information Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the provision contained in Section 24 (3) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Information Act, 2013 with immediate effect

The Chief Information Commissioner shall hold the office for a term of three years from the date on which he enters upon office or till he attainsthe age of sixty-five (65) years, whichever is earlier, and shall not beeligible for re-appointment said a notification issued here on Thursday

