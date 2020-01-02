Sajid Khan appointed as Chief Commissioner RTI

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has appointed Mr. Sajid Khan, (Rtd PCS SG BS-21) as Chief Information Commissioner, Information Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the provision contained in Section 24 (3) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Information Act, 2013 with immediate effect

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has appointed Mr. Sajid Khan, (Rtd PCS SG BS-21) as Chief Information Commissioner, Information Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the provision contained in Section 24 (3) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Information Act, 2013 with immediate effect.

The Chief Information Commissioner shall hold the office for a term of three years from the date on which he enters upon office or till he attainsthe age of sixty-five (65) years, whichever is earlier, and shall not beeligible for re-appointment said a notification issued here on Thursday