UrduPoint.com

Sajid Mehdi Saleem Felicitates Cricket Team For Matchless Victory Against India

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 04:30 PM

Sajid Mehdi Saleem felicitates cricket team for matchless victory against India

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Chairman Standing Committee for Science and Technology Syed Sajid Mehdi Saleem congratulated Pakistan cricket Team for securing incomparable victory against India in the T-20 World Cup.

In a statement, Sajid Mehdi observed that the team won hearts of masses.

Mehdi also hailed Captain Babar Azam and Rizwan played historic inning.

Pakistan Cricket Team is one of the best team of the world, he maintained. He hoped that the team would continue to repeat the same performance by in coming matches.

The member national assembly also hoped that Pakistan team would win T-20 World Cup after defeating opponents.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket National Assembly World Technology Same Babar Azam Best

Recent Stories

MoE, LinkedIn to enhance UAE’s attractiveness as ..

MoE, LinkedIn to enhance UAE’s attractiveness as destination for global talent ..

2 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Czech Republic

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Czech Republic

17 minutes ago
 Sudan's Information Ministry Qualifies Statement o ..

Sudan's Information Ministry Qualifies Statement on Gov't Dissolution as Militar ..

31 seconds ago
 HERO Hatta, Dubai Muscle Show and Moonlight Classi ..

HERO Hatta, Dubai Muscle Show and Moonlight Classic headline list of 32 sports e ..

51 minutes ago
 European Commission Calling for Release of Sudanes ..

European Commission Calling for Release of Sudanese Officials

33 seconds ago
 HEC announces PakFrance research programme for fac ..

HEC announces PakFrance research programme for faculties' funding

35 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.