Sajid Mehdi Saleem felicitates cricket team for matchless victory against India

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Chairman Standing Committee for Science and Technology Syed Sajid Mehdi Saleem congratulated Pakistan cricket Team for securing incomparable victory against India in the T-20 World Cup.

In a statement, Sajid Mehdi observed that the team won hearts of masses.

Mehdi also hailed Captain Babar Azam and Rizwan played historic inning.

Pakistan Cricket Team is one of the best team of the world, he maintained. He hoped that the team would continue to repeat the same performance by in coming matches.

The member national assembly also hoped that Pakistan team would win T-20 World Cup after defeating opponents.