Sajid Mehdi wins NA-157 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Candidate Sajid Mehdi has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-157 Vehari-II by securing 99,332 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate Sabeen Safdar, who bagged 79,996 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 55.19 percent.