Sajid Mir Felicitates Saudi Arabia Govt, People On National Day

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2023 | 05:51 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :Senator Professor Sajid Mir, the Ameer of the Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith Pakistan, has extended warm congratulations to Saudi Arabia's Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the occasion of Saudi Arabia's National Day.

In a congratulatory message issued on Saturday, Prof Sajid Mir commended the Saudi rulers for their outstanding management of Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages, emphasising the provision of top-notch facilities to the guests of Al-Rahman (Allah). He hailed Saudi Arabia as a shining example of progress for the Muslim Ummah.

Highlighting the strong ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, Senator Professor Sajid Mir mentioned that Saudi Arabia hosts approximately 27 million Pakistanis, who actively contribute to the kingdom's development.

He also underlined Saudi Arabia's significance as the spiritual center of religious beliefs for Muslims worldwide.

Senator Sajid Mir expressed his optimism about Saudi Arabia's continued progress, particularly with the Vision 2030 initiative, under the leadership of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"We pray for the enduring and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, and for the prosperity and stability of both nations," he added.

