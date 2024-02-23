Open Menu

Sajid Mir Terms PTI Founder's Letter To IMF As Enmity With Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2024 | 07:37 PM

Senator Professor Sajid Mir, the Chief of Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith Pakistan, expressed deep concern over the recent move by the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to writing a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and asking for not providing economic assistance

In his Juma sermon, he criticized the act as irresponsible and detrimental to Pakistan's economic future. Mir highlighted PTI's history of instability and chaos, emphasizing the need for national unity in addressing the current economic crisis.

Additionally, he condemned attempts to destabilize the country and underscored the importance of sacrificing personal interests for the greater good. Mir also emphasized the need for national unity during power transitions and cautioned against elements that seek to weaken Pakistan through protests and unrest.

Furthermore, he asserted that Qadiyanis, as a minority group, are subject to legal restrictions on publicizing their beliefs.

