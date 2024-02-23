Sajid Mir Terms PTI Founder's Letter To IMF As Enmity With Pakistan
Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2024 | 07:37 PM
Senator Professor Sajid Mir, the Chief of Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith Pakistan, expressed deep concern over the recent move by the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to writing a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and asking for not providing economic assistance
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Senator Professor Sajid Mir, the Chief of Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith Pakistan, expressed deep concern over the recent move by the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to writing a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and asking for not providing economic assistance.
In his Juma sermon, he criticized the act as irresponsible and detrimental to Pakistan's economic future. Mir highlighted PTI's history of instability and chaos, emphasizing the need for national unity in addressing the current economic crisis.
Additionally, he condemned attempts to destabilize the country and underscored the importance of sacrificing personal interests for the greater good. Mir also emphasized the need for national unity during power transitions and cautioned against elements that seek to weaken Pakistan through protests and unrest.
Furthermore, he asserted that Qadiyanis, as a minority group, are subject to legal restrictions on publicizing their beliefs.
Recent Stories
UAE Consul General visits PU
Punjab University awards PhD degree
Concerted efforts needed to bring about positive changing in population trends
Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) performance reviewed
Proposed Ramadan package discussed
QG Vs IU: Hawk-Eye admits DRS error
Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori meets with CM Punjab
Biden slaps sanctions on 500 targets involved in Russia 'war machine'
PTI founder, Bushra Bibi file appeals to IHC against their convictions
Dutch hockey club wins three-match friendly series
Tharabi Lake contract : Court sends Imran Riaz to jail on judicial remand
MCMC delegation visits National Institute of Management (NIM)
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UAE Consul General visits PU2 minutes ago
-
Punjab University awards PhD degree3 minutes ago
-
Concerted efforts needed to bring about positive changing in population trends2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) performance reviewed2 minutes ago
-
Proposed Ramadan package discussed2 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori meets with CM Punjab2 minutes ago
-
PTI founder, Bushra Bibi file appeals to IHC against their convictions26 minutes ago
-
Film making competition of Gwadar University wraps up26 minutes ago
-
Tharabi Lake contract : Court sends Imran Riaz to jail on judicial remand26 minutes ago
-
MCMC delegation visits National Institute of Management (NIM)28 minutes ago
-
Sher Afzal Marwat challenges Feb 8 elections before SC31 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi for ample arrangements at graveyards on the holy night “Shab-e-Barat30 minutes ago