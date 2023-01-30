Sajid Turi condemns Police Lines blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistan and Human Resource, Sajid Turi Monday condemned terrorism incident in Police Lines Peshawar.

In a statement issued here, he expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of human lives in the incident.

He also prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and fortitude for bereaved families.

Meanwhile, the minister also offered fateha for the victims of boat capsize incident in Tanda Dam, Kohat and bus accident at Lasbella.